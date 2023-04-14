A newly constructed Alpharetta home has gone on the market for $3,295,000.

Less than half-a-mile walk from downtown Alpharetta, 249 Milton Ave. features a private backyard covered veranda, three-car garage, vaulted main room with fireplace and wall-sized windows and a swimming pool and hot tub.

Looking to live secluded in style in an up-and-coming Metro Atlanta city? Look no farther as this new construction is customizable as well.

This Alpharetta home also boasts:

  • All new construction and appliances
  • Ten-minute walk to restaurants, parks, shopping, movie theatre, and more in Downtown Alpharetta
  • Spacious backyard with covered veranda, in-ground pool and jacuzzi installation
  • Unfinished terrace level – ideal for home theatre, exercise room, secondary bedroom suite, etc.

You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.

Avatar photo

Jonathon Delaney

Jonathon Delaney is a contributor to Rough Draft Atlanta. He is a longtime resident of Atlanta and Decatur and a graduate of Georgia State University.