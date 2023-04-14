A newly constructed Alpharetta home has gone on the market for $3,295,000.

Less than half-a-mile walk from downtown Alpharetta, 249 Milton Ave. features a private backyard covered veranda, three-car garage, vaulted main room with fireplace and wall-sized windows and a swimming pool and hot tub.

Looking to live secluded in style in an up-and-coming Metro Atlanta city? Look no farther as this new construction is customizable as well.

This Alpharetta home also boasts:

All new construction and appliances

Ten-minute walk to restaurants, parks, shopping, movie theatre, and more in Downtown Alpharetta

Spacious backyard with covered veranda, in-ground pool and jacuzzi installation

Unfinished terrace level – ideal for home theatre, exercise room, secondary bedroom suite, etc.

