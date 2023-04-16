As part of its Arts and Culture programming, the Home Depot Backyard (HDBY) will be hosting its Truist Night Market event on the evening of May 4.

The three-hour event — taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — will once again feature a variety of local and non-local restaurants, brewing companies and entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

Headlining Truist Night Market is the event’s new beverage partner, the Texas-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

In addition to offering its award-winning vodka selections, Tito’s — along with The Home Depot Backyard — is partnering with nonprofit food rescue organization, Second Helpings Atlanta, to donate any additional food from the event to provide meals to Atlanta residents in need.

Other beverage makers that will be in-attendance include local Georgia brewing companies Creature Comforts Brewing and Burnt Hickory Brewery, Mockly Mocktails and more.

Among the food offerings that will be at the event to fill the stomachs of lucky patrons include Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, Hero Doughnuts and Buns, DAS BBQ, Westside Motor Lounge, Chef Demetrius Brown of Heritage Supper Club, among many others.

Along with delectable bites and delightful drinks, the event will also feature a variety of live musical entertainment — including Atlanta-based singer Erica Dawson, who will be headlining.

Truist Night Market, similar to past events, will also have a Vendor Village, which will feature up to 20 local artisans and vendors that specialize in art, apparel, cooking accessories, jewelry, skincare, among other products.

Debuting in 2019, Truist Night Market is one of Home Depot Backyard’s longest-running events, and in that time has highlighted over 90 restaurants and artisans from the Atlanta area.

Truist Bank is the event’s new presenting partner, and will be supporting the event and providing resources to local and small businesses, including offering vendor opportunities.

Food and beverage packages for the event are available at BigTickets.com. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.