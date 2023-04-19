Dr. Devon Horton

The DeKalb County school board named Dr. Devon Horton as the district’s new superintendent at a special called meeting on Wednesday.

In a 6 to 1 vote, board member Joyce Morley was the lone no vote. She was publicly critical of Horton, saying he was “not qualified.”

“We have made these failing mistakes over and over again to the detriment of the children, to the detriment of the employees,” Morley said.

State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods sent a letter to the board urging them to reconsider hiring Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley for the position, as first reported by Decaturish.

Woods wrote, “I respectfully urge you to pause the selection process and afford Dr. Tinsley additional time to get the district on solid footing.”

Horton, who hails from Chicago, has served as superintendent for Evanston/Skokie School District 65 since 2020. The district north of Chicago has a population of 6,500 students. He has 23 years of experience in education, including 14 years in school and district administrative roles.

Horton – the fourth superintendent in five years – will begin after June 30, replacing Tinsley.