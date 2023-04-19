National Jewish Health is hosting a fundraiser gala that will benefit patients who are coping with complex lung conditions.

The Art is Gold – A Tribute to Fay Gold gala is set for Sept. 19 at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta. The gala will honor local art dealer and philanthropist, Fay Gold.

“Fay is an amazing advocate for our organization, supporting us as we continue to serve as a resource for people who come to us in need of help. We are pleased to honor her at this unique event in Atlanta,” said Michael Salem, president and CEO of National Jewish Health.

Gold has been involved with National Jewish Health since the 1950s. She co-chaired one of the organization’s early New York City fundraisers.

Today, she is one of the area’s most important figures promoting contemporary art.

“Fay has been trailblazing and trendsetting since her early 20’s. Her remarkable taste has been at the forefront of the contemporary art scene in the southeast, and our event is inspired by her legacy of captivating, inspired, and innovative art,” said Anita Thomas, chair of the event. “We are looking forward to seeing many of the artists and collectors Fay has worked with, as well as folks from all over who understand that ‘Breathing Science is Life’.”

Funds raised from the fall gala will support the Fay Gold Respiratory Research Fund.

“I am so honored to have National Jewish Health join me in celebrating what has been a wonderful gift of a life,” said Gold. “I remember the first fundraising gala National Jewish Health held in New York City at the Plaza Hotel on New Year’s Eve in 1956. What a serendipitous moment to see it come full circle. I want to thank all my amazing friends at National Jewish Health and am so delighted this celebration can help provide treatments and fund more research and advancement.”

For more information, contact Marc Krause at (646) 373-1744, by email krausem@njhealth.org or click here.