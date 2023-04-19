Lashawn Thompson (via Twitter)

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved $5.3 million for cleaning and upgrades to the jail after an inmate allegedly eaten alive by bed bugs.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said two investigations are being conducted into the death of LaShawn Thompson, who was found in his cell covered in bed bugs and insects last September.

One investigation will be conducted by the Atlanta Police Department, while the other will be an internal investigation. The results will be given to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for review.

Thompson, 35, had in jail for three months on a misdemeanor charge of simple battery. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and being held in the psychiatric wing.

Sheriff Patrick Labat asked for the resignations of chief jailer Col. John Jackson, assistant chief jailer Lt. Col. Derrick Singleton, and assistant chief jailer for the Criminal Investigative Division, Lt. Col. Adam Lee. All three resigned from their positions.

Photos of the jail cell showed the walls and toilet covered in dirt and grime. The Fulton County Medical Examiner said the cause of Thompson’s death was “undetermined” but did note the bed bug infestation. Thompson’s family believe tha tan infection from the bites led to his death.

The Fulton Commission said the $5.3 million will be used for for devices to provide tracking of detainees heart rate and blood pressure in the medical and psychiatric wing; sanitizing and decontamination of the cells; 4D imaging equipment to detect narcotics and contraband in mail sent to inmates; more surveillance cameras; and additional emergency management support.

In addition, today the board approved $869,893 for the next phase of the jail feasibility study toward building a new Fulton County Jail.

Following the meeting, the board and Labat released this statement:



“Nothing is more important than the wellbeing of people in our care. All Fulton County leaders are distressed by the reports of the death of Mr. Lashawn Thompson and offer our condolences to his family. Our goal is to continue to work together to ensure that such an incident never occurs again.”