

🖼 The Olmsted Plein Air Invitational offers a number of events this weekend:

The Atlanta History Center Plein air painting event, today until 5 p.m.

PopUp* Prosecco in the Park Painting Stroll Thurs., Apr. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Early Preview Awards on Sat., Apr. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Artists Awards & Collector’s Soirée on Sat., Apr. 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s all-day festivities kick off with PaintQuick Competition, Awards, & Sales on Apr. 23 at 8:30 a.m. (pictured)



🦢 The Blue Heron Nature Preserve is hosting a Georgia Bird Fest Introduction to Bird Photography workshop tonight, Wed., Apr. 19 through Sat., Apr. 22.



👨🏾‍🎨 Get to know the studio artists at the Open Studios event at Atlanta Contemporary tomorrow, Thurs., Apr. 20 from 6-9 p.m.



🗣 Third Thursdays Artist Talk at MINT features Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright, Curator and Co-Founder of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey Art, Beats and Lyrics. Thurs., Apr. 20 from 6-8 p.m.



🛍 Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop is hosting a Pottery and Art Sale tomorrow, Thurs., Apr. 20 through Sat., Apr. 29.



🎬 Love Northside Tavern? Don’t miss the screening of a documentary film all about the beloved Atlanta hotspot by videographer Hal Jacobs accompanied by music by Mudcat. Sycamore Place Gallery tomorrow., Thurs., Apr. 20 at 7 p.m.



🎞 Plazadrome, Atlanta Film Festival, and Fun City Editions presents Party Girl at Plaza Atlanta, tomorrow night, Thurs., Apr. 20 at 9:30 p.m.



🧵 Learn how to do cross-stitch at the Archer Paper Goods Cross-Stitch Boot Camp. Taking place at Ponce City Market on Fri., Apr. 21 at 5 p.m.



🎷 Get jazzy at the High Museum of Art for April Friday Jazz night on Fri., Apr. 21 at 6 p.m.



🎨 Patio Paint & Sip returns to the Hudgens Center in Duluth on Fri., Apr. 21 from 6-8 p.m.



✍️ The Underground Atlanta presents Artoon Network with a cartoon art show and free video games. Sat., Apr. 22 at 9 a.m.



🖥 The Slotin Auction presents their Masterpiece Sale this weekend, Sat. and Sun. Apr. 22-23.



📷 Coffee w/ Cameras, hosted by Atlanta Film Society and KFLA, will take place at the Kodak Film Lab Atlanta on Sat., Apr. 22 at 10 a.m.



🖼 The Hemp & Hops Art Market will bring a 420-themed event with local art and an all-day DJ at Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs. Sat., Apr. 22 from 12-5 p.m.



🌏 The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market is hosting an Earth Day Fest with art, music, nature, and more. Sat., Apr. 22 at 12 p.m.



🥃 Peruse the works of local artists at the Independent Distilling Co. Artist Market this Sat., Apr. 22 at 1 p.m.



📼 The Nostalgia Art Party will combine art, music, fashion, and film that celebrates fond memories from the past. Atlanta Worldwide Gallery, Sat., Apr. 22 from 6-9 p.m.



🌎 On Sat., Apr. 22 at 1 p.m. the Little Cottage Brewery in Avondale Estates will host an Earth Day Pagan Market presented in collaboration with Bizarre Bazaar. Sat., Apr. 22 at 1 p.m.



📒 MASS Collective presents two workshops this weekend: Introduction to Book Binding + Paper Marbling at 9:30 a.m. and Hand Carved Spoons at 10 a.m. on Sun., Apr. 23.



🚶‍♀️ The Urban Art Collective (UAC) presents a We’re Blooming Spring Art Walk. Sun., Apr. 23 at 11 a.m. in Chamblee, GA.



🏷 The Kirkwood Artist Market will bring art vendors plus food and drinks to Pullman Rail Yard this Sun., Apr. 23 at 12 p.m.



🌸 April Flowers Market, a Sunday Funday Pop-Up will come to Martin Street Foundry this Sun., Apr. 23 at 1 p.m.