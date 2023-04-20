Rendering of the upcoming Lee + White food hall.

Five new restaurants, including a pizza joint and a Vietnamese eatery, are joining the lineup at the upcoming Lee + White food hall in Atlanta.

The new restaurants are Dough Boy Pizza, which serves up Neapolitan-style pies; Vietvana, a Vietnamese restaurant with other locations in Ponce City Market, Avondale Estates, and Midtown; Good Azz Burgers, a food truck that will be opening its first brick and mortar in the food hall; World Chicken, the first location of an eatery that will offer up chicken menu items from around the world; and Sakura Sake Bar & Bottles, a Japanese sake tasting bar.

Other restaurants that are expected to open at the food hall include Costa Coffee, Cielito Lindo Taqueria, Crème de la Crepe and Sweet Red Peach bakery.

“With these new lease signings, we’re further expanding the diverse array of culinary options that will serve as both an amenity for our tenants and a draw for visitors to Lee + White,” said Leo Wiener, president of retail at Ackerman & Co., one of Lee + White’s owners, in a statement. “Patrons will be able to enjoy everything from a slice of pizza, street tacos or a bowl of pho to sweet treats like mochi donuts and gelato while also visiting the breweries and unique retailers.”

The Lee + White mixed-use development was acquired MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September of 2019 and will include a 19-vendor food hall along with 200,000 square feet of office, retail and event space. The food hall is slated to open in June.