Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collards, lettuces, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Shrimp Salad with Chipotle Dressing Recipe

Ingredients (four servings):

Chipotle Dressing:⁣

2 chipotle in adobo⁣

1 1/3 cup Greek yogurt⁣

4 tbsp fresh lime juice⁣

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed⁣

Sea salt to taste⁣

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste⁣

Salad:⁣

1 head romaine lettuce, washed & chopped⁣

2 hakurai turnips, shredded⁣

1/2 kohlrabi, shredded⁣

2 radish, shredded⁣

1 small bunch cilantro, washed and picked⁣

1 small bunch green onions, washed and sliced thin⁣

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined⁣

1 tsp neutral flavored oil, such as grape seed ⁣

Optional Side: 4 cups steamed rice

Directions:

Start by making the dressing. ⁣Combine the chipotle in adobo, Greek yogurt, lime juice, crushed garlic and salt and pepper. ⁣ Blend until fully combined. ⁣ To make the salad, lay the romaine on a platter, and top with the turnips, kohlrabi, radish, cilantro and green onion. ⁣ Heat a large skillet with the grapeseed oil on high heat. ⁣ Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. ⁣ When the oil just barely starts to smoke, add the shrimp in a single layer, cook for about 1 minute. When they start to curl in on themselves, flip the shrimp over. ⁣ Continue to cook for 20-30 more seconds, then remove the shrimp from the pan. ⁣ Place the shrimp on top of the salad, and drizzle the chipotle dressing on top of the salad. Serve immediately, along with steamed rice if desired. ⁣

Strawberry Salsa

Strawberry Salsa Recipe

Ingredients:

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tsp of local honey

1 small red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded

1/2 bunch of cilantro

1 quart of strawberries

Pink salt & black pepper

Directions:

Chop onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and strawberries. Use a large bowl to mix your lime juice and zest with honey, salt and pepper. Once mixed, fold in your chopped ingredients and serve immediately or store in the fridge.