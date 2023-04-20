Potholes are causing an issue for drivers in Georgia. A new AAA survey found that the number of drivers who sustained vehicle damage from a pothole that then required a repair soared 57% from the previous year.

“Potholes can wreak havoc on your vehicle,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, the Auto Club Group. “Driving over one of these can cost you hundreds of dollars in repairs. So be sure to keep a look out for these hazardous holes in the roads and be safe when driving around them.”

In 2022, an estimated 44 million U.S. drivers were hit with pothole repair bills which was up from 28 million in 2021. Drivers also often end up with an average of two pothole-related repairs per year, which becomes costly. The average price tag per repair is $406.

While driving, try to avoid driving through standing water when possible. Standing water or puddles may disguise a deep pothole. If they can’t be avoided, drive through slowly and treat it as though there may be a pothole hiding beneath the water.

If you can’t avoid hitting a pothole, safely reduce your speed and avoid braking abruptly, particularly as you go over the pothole. Striking a pothole at higher speeds increases the chance of severe damage including knocking the wheels out of alignment.

If you do hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.