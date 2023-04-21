Koko Da Doll in the documentary “Kokomo City.” (Courtesy Out on Film)

Five people were shot to death in less than 24 hours in Atlanta, including Koko Da Doll, a transgender woman who starred in the hit documentary “Kokomo City.”

Atlanta Police had originally reported that a man was shot and killed on April 18 at 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive but later amended the statement to reflect that Koko Da Doll, whose given name was Rasheeda Williams, was a woman.

Variety reported that Koko Da Doll, 35, was a prominent transgender woman featured in the award-winning documentary “Kokomo City,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival this year. The film followed the lives of four Black trans sex workers living in Atlanta and New York City. The documentary was recently screened in Atlanta by Out on Film, which released a statement on Koko’s death.

APD said it is still investigating Koko’s murder. She is the second transgender woman murdered in Atlanta this month, following the shooting death of Ashley Burton.

Koko was one of the victims of five fatal shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

On April 19, a man was found shot to death in a parking lot outside 2479 Abner Terrace NW around 5:55 a.m. A second shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. at 2030 Main Street. Police said officers found another man shot to death in a parking lot.

On April 18, officers found a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound around 12:15 p.m. at 2996 Humphries Dr. SE. The male was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injury. And at 9:41 p.m., officers responded to 1660 Johnson Road SW, where another man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigations continue into all five homicides.