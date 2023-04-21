This chicken adobo sa gata will be just one of many Filipino-American dishes at the Fil-Am Fest in Decatur hosted by Adobo ATL.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 92 events, with 63 ITP and 29 OTP.



Here are some recommendations:

And a Heads Up: Get your doggies ready for the costume contest at The Mutt Gala on April 30th at the 10th Street Park, powered by @midtown_atl and Punk Foodie Unleashed. There will be dressy dogs and dressed up @fripperssausages hot dogs from @bravewojtek!

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)

12:00pm – 6:00pm Fri, Apr 21 | Estrellita

Reynoldstown: Zilch (mocktails) + The Cake Pharmacy (sweets for food allergies or intolerances)

7:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Apr 21 | RT Dairies

SATURDAY

O4W: Patagonia Block Party with Lots of Chefs

11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Patagonia Beltline

Decatur: Fil-Am Festival with lots of chefs!

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Adobo Kitchen

Decatur: KAISU Bakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats)

12:00pm – 3:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Rebel Teahouse

Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)

12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Estrellita

Dunwoody: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)

12:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Pontoon Brewing Company

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Boggs Social & Supply

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)

12:00pm – 6:00pm Sun, Apr 23 | Estrellita

O4W: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Illegal Food (comfort food)

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 23 | The Bookhouse Pub