On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 92 events, with 63 ITP and 29 OTP.
Here are some recommendations:
- Fil-Am Fest In Decatur: Filipino Food Month continues in Atlanta with @adobo.atl hosting a massive Filipino-American Festival in Decatur on Saturday. Lots of chefs and Filipino dishes to be had.
- Siopaos and Ube Oreos: FFM also continues at @estrellitafilipino in Grant Park all weekend with @baolicious.atl fan favorite steamed siopaos and @sweetcheatsatl ube oreos.
- Earth Day with Completely Edible Dirty Tiramisu Drink: head out to the belt line @patagoniaatl on Saturday for an Earth Celebration including a tiramisu drink with and edible cup and spoon from @rebelteahouse, artisan pizza from @pizza.kusina and cherrywood smoked inihaw na baboy (grilled pork) and more from @barangayatl.
- Jimmie’s Rib Tips: @atljerkking has some sweet looking rib tips at @boggssocial in the West Side on Saturday and Sunday.
- Peanut Butter and Miso Rice Krispie Treats: @kaisubakehouse brings this and other uber creative flavors to this awesome indulgence at @rebelteahouse in Decatur on Saturday.
- Creative Menu Award: And this goes to @saltysmilesyt at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody on Saturday for a belated celebration of 4/20 with a menu including chopped cheese banh mi, pizza baos, Maui wowie baoi, TikTok mango sorbet fruit rollup crunch and more.
- Zilch: no scaries in this Reynoldstown collab at the Dairies with mocktails from @zilchmarketatl and food allergies or intolerances, dietary needs, & the health conscious sweets from @cakepharmacyatl
- Double Vietnamese: two takes on Vietnamese from our friends @bamepopup and @illegalfoodatl on Sunday at @the_bookhousepub in O4W.
And a Heads Up: Get your doggies ready for the costume contest at The Mutt Gala on April 30th at the 10th Street Park, powered by @midtown_atl and Punk Foodie Unleashed. There will be dressy dogs and dressed up @fripperssausages hot dogs from @bravewojtek!
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)
12:00pm – 6:00pm Fri, Apr 21 | Estrellita
Reynoldstown: Zilch (mocktails) + The Cake Pharmacy (sweets for food allergies or intolerances)
7:00pm – 10:00pm Fri, Apr 21 | RT Dairies
SATURDAY
O4W: Patagonia Block Party with Lots of Chefs
11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Patagonia Beltline
Decatur: Fil-Am Festival with lots of chefs!
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Adobo Kitchen
Decatur: KAISU Bakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats)
12:00pm – 3:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Rebel Teahouse
Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)
12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Estrellita
Dunwoody: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)
12:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Pontoon Brewing Company
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, Apr 22 | Boggs Social & Supply
SUNDAY
Grant Park: Baolicious (steamed buns), Sweet Cheats (Filipino desserts)
12:00pm – 6:00pm Sun, Apr 23 | Estrellita
O4W: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Illegal Food (comfort food)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, Apr 23 | The Bookhouse Pub