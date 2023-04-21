Atlanta Police are investigating the overnight shooting of three people outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and bar.

According to the report, officers responded to a report of person’s shot at Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One of the male victims, a security guard working at the bar, sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A second male gunshot victim was also privately transported to the hospital where he remains in serious condition. A second female gunshot victim was privately transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between two separate parties. Investigators said the wounded victims do not appear to be the intended targets, but were caught in the crossfire.

The suspects both fled in separate directions after the shooting occurred. The investigation continues.