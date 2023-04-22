Photo by Helena Lopes/Pexels

Atlanta diners and restaurants are set to support Open Hand Atlanta’s 30th Annual Dining Out For Life on Wednesday, April 26.

With more than 60 participating restaurants, Dining Out For Life will once again give the community a chance to savor the best bites all over metro Atlanta area while supporting a great cause. Whether opting to dine out for breakfast, lunch or dinner, guests will be participating in one of the largest city-wide fundraisers of the year.

Since 1993, Atlanta-area restaurants have joined together in raising over $3 million in support of Open Hand’s mission to provide community members with healthy meals and nutrition education.

Participating restaurants donate a portion of each bill to help Open Hand provide nearly 5,000 nutritious meals daily for those battling chronic disease and disability.

This year’s restaurants include Atlanta favorites such as Ecco, Taqueria del Sol, Roshambo, Hobnob, Agave, Local Three, Eclipse di Luna and more. A full list of participating restaurant partners can be found here.