FCS Superintendent Mike Looney, Deputy Chief Talent Officer Eric Hollinhead, Board Member Kristen McCabe, Northview Principal Martin Neuhaus, Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones, Chief Operating Officer Noel Maloof and Zone 6 Superintendent. Brian Downey celebrate Barbara Rettker, middle. (FCS)

Fulton County Schools has named North View High’s Barbara Rettker as its School Professional of the Year.

Rettker, a professional assistant, has worked in Fulton for more than 17 years, according to an FCS news release. She has been a benefits coordinator, business partnership liaison, graduation committee member, hospitality chair for all administration-sponsored events, and wellness ambassador. She also participated in several district management certification programs.

When not working, Rettker serves as a member of the City of Johns Creek Public Art Board, the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) coordinator and is an officer in her homeowner’s association.

She has been named a School Professional of the Year finalist for nine consecutive years since 2015.

Rettker said her most impactful years at Fulton County Schools began in 2016 when the Human Resources division started the Office Management Certification program.

“It was a beehive of professional development – it wasn’t for everyone, but that’s when I found my unmatched loyalty to the Fulton County School system,” she said.

Northview Principal Martin Neuhaus said she has been a great asset to the school community.

“Simply put, Barb provides the support that allows all of us to be more effective in our jobs. For our students, she works with all our club sponsors, coaches, and department chairs to send out a daily announcement to our students to keep them informed of all things happening at Northview,” Neuhaus said.

FCS also named its Teacher of the Year and Support Professional of the Year.

Elise Kreitner, a special education teacher at Autrey Mill Middle School, was named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOTY). This award represents the highest honor the district bestows on its classroom teachers and celebrates excellence on numerous levels of educational professionalism.

Harriet Perry, central office financial analyst, was named FCS Support Professional of the Year. With 50 years of professional experience, Perry began her work with the district 19 years ago, seven of which she served in her current position.