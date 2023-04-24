An argument between two friends who exchanged gunfire has resulted in a major drug bust in Dunwoody.

According to a statement by Dunwoody Police, officers were dispatched to 10216 Madison Drive on April 21 after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man with three gunshot wounds to his abdominal area and a second man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

According to witness reports, the friends met each other outside the Madison Drive location, which is listed as Luxe Suites of North Atlanta, and one of the suspects pulled a gun and forced his friend back into the apartment. The other suspect also pulled his gun and the two exchanged shots inside and then outside the apartment.

Police executed a search warrant and found “multiple guns, a substantial amount of drugs and cash,” according to the statement.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and warrants will be issued soon, Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.