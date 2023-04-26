The Midtown Alliance is putting on a gala this Sunday, April 30. No, it’s not the Met Gala….that’s May 1! This is the Mutt Gala, featuring a doggy red carpet experience, costume contest and more.

Set for 2 to 5 p.m., the event will also feature music from DJ Ree de la Vega, drinks for sale from Henry’s mobile bar + pop-up chef @bravewojtek curated by Punk Foodie featuring hot dogs from Fripper’s.

Plus, there will be vendors including a pet manicure service from PAWdicure ATL, gourmet dog food from Four Legged Foodie and trendy gear for your pet from Pawsome Place. The event is free for spectators.



Drag superstar Brigitte Bidet will emcee the doggy costume contest and will be joined by celebrity judges including Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, style maker Jaime Dewberry, and others.

A hot dog from Brave Wojtek.

Of course what we are really excited about is the dressed up dogs from pop-up chef Matt Reeves from Brave Wojtek. The hot dog red carpet will include the Iron Curtain, a bacon-wrapped Fripper’s dog with red cabbage slaw, Russian dressing and crème; the Horseradish Polish Kielbasa Roll, a red horseradish sauced kielbasa, green peppers, onions, and sauerkraut; and the Hawaiian Pizza Dog, a Fripper’s hot dog with pineapple, shaved ham, jalapeño, and sweet teriyaki sauce.

And as a bonus, since Brave Wojtek is famous for blending traditional Polish cuisine with street food and new American twists, you will also find pierogi on the menu!





