Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in the April 18 shooting death of Koko Da Doll, star of the acclaimed documentary “Kokomo City.”

APD released images of the person of interest in the homicide, which took place at 2457 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Koko Da Doll

Variety reported that Koko Da Doll, 35, was a prominent transgender woman featured in “Kokomo City,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was picked up for release this summer by Magnolia Pictures. The film followed the lives of four Black trans sex workers living in Atlanta and New York City.

Koko, whose given name was Rasheeda Williams, was also a musician and had released two singles, “Bulletproof” and “Trick.”

Koko was the second transgender woman murdered in Atlanta this month, following the shooting death of Ashley Burton.