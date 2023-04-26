A rendering of Catlanta’s plan for a public art installation in Tucker. Photo provided by the city of Tucker.

The city of Tucker announced a collaboration with artist Catlanta to bring color to a new pedestrian trail along Main Street. It is the city’s first public art display.

Catlanta artist Rory Hawkins unveiled the design during a City Council meeting. Hawkins is a renowned local artist known primarily for incorporating cats into his art. He has shared over 1,000 pieces of art to be discovered by photo scavenger hunt.

Hawkins was one of 10 artists who submitted proposals to a panel of members from the Art in the Alleys steering committee, board members of the Friends of Tucker Path, the Tucker Middle School Art teacher and the owner of Kaizen Collaborative.

The proposed design includes Catlanta’s signature feline disguised as a Tucker Tiger, the high school’s mascot. The mural will be installed this summer.

The trail will eventually connect 30 miles of pedestrian access to North Peachtree Greenway, Lilburn Greenway and Stone Mountain Trail. Crisscrossing the city, the current trails run from Tucker’s downtown district to Northlake area with spurs to city parks. The trail system is being funded by federal dollars, as well as local CID contributions.

Catlanta’s installation is the first step in exploring a city ordinance for public art, the city said. The call for public art has been supported by the Tucker comprehensive plan, downtown and trail master plans and Art in the Alleys.

“This has been an exciting process for our city. We are thrilled to partner with Rory and have him create our first mural which will help activate the trail and energize Downtown Tucker,” said Community Development Director Courtney Smith.