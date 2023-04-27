Photo by Helena Lopes

Facebook groups are a fantastic resource for residents of any community who are interested in developing relationships with their surrounding community and would want to do so. It is simple to discover a group that is suitable for your tastes since there is a wide selection of groups that are offered and they cater to a range of hobbies and requirements.

We’ve put together this short list of Brookhaven social media resources to connect you to some new friends in your area you just haven’t met (yet)!

Brookhaven Social Club

Brookhaven Social Club is a 2,700-member strong Facebook group that was created to organize social events for Brookhaven residents. Members of the group are able to post information on upcoming events, make suggestions for businesses in the area, and engage in general conversations around life in Brookhaven. This group is a fantastic opportunity to get to know new people while also keeping up with the most recent happenings in your town and the newest news.

Moms of Buckhead, Brookhaven and North Atlanta Social Club

This mom’s group may include some areas outside of Brookhaven’s borders, but it is still a great way for area moms to connect. This particular group consists of more than 2,000 members, namely mothers in the North Atlanta area looking to connect “business owners, activists, readers, cooks and much more”.

Brookhaven & Buckhead Parents Exchange

This parents group is made up of over 6,500 members, is specifically designed to help parents swap baby and childrens’ items. To swap, just join the group, post any items for sale and wait for people to respond. The group is specifically geared toward newborn children to 9-year-olds.

Buckhead Brookhaven Referrals & Advice

This group, with just over 7,500 members was created to share advice, recommendations, tips and referrals and more among Buckhead, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs residents. Here, locals can swap information on schools, restaurants, contractors, doctors, party planners, babysitters and much more.

Brookhaven Buddies

Brookhaven Buddies is a smaller group, with just over 600 people, but is a great place designed to connect residents. Created by locals, this page is designed to share events and to also offer a space for people to post about themselves or their interests in hopes to connect with others, or share any other information that may help other residences.

Nextdoor

Nextdoor is another social media platform that has quickly become one of the most popular neighborhood applications. This is a popular social networking software that was developed to bring together neighbors in order to build better communities. Residents in Brookhaven have access to an app that allows them to exchange information with one another on local events, suggestions for local companies and services, as well as safety concerns. Users also have the ability to speak with their neighbors and join specialized groups depending on the users’ hobbies or the neighborhoods in which they live.

To sign up, all you must do is:

Go to www.nextdoor.com Put in your email address, then choose a password. Additionally, you have the option of joining in using an existing Google, Facebook, or Apple account. Then click Next. (If you have an invitation code, input it by selecting the link that says “Have an invitation code” under the green button.) Click Continue after entering your complete name and residence address. If you’d like to add a profile picture later, click “Skip” in the top right corner. To add your spouse or partner, emergency contacts, invite additional neighbors, check to see whether anybody you know is on Nextdoor, and download the Nextdoor app, just follow the on-screen instructions.