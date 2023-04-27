This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

At your next gathering, impress your friends with this tasty cake.

This Lemon + Olive Oil Cake comes from Johnathan Marulanda, the pastry chef at ENZO Steakhouse & Bar in Fayetteville. Whether it’s paired with a cup of tea, coffee, or an Italian digestivo, this cake will satisfy your tastebuds.

Check out the full recipe below.

Lemon + Olive Oil Cake (photo by @adventuresinatlanta)

Ingredients:

3.5 cups AP Flour

¾ t Baking Powder

¾ t Baking Soda

¾ t Kosher Salt

1 cup Buttermilk

1 cup Creme Fraiche

2 Lemons juiced

3 1/3 cups Sugar

5 Lemons, zested

4 Eggs, whole

2 cups Olive Oil

2T Rosemary (optional)

Directions:

*Reserve 1.5 cups of sugar to massage into zest.*

Spray hotel pan with vegetable oil spray and line with parchment paper-set aside. In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a separate bowl whisk buttermilk, lemon juice and creme fraiche. Set aside. In a separate bowl, massage sugar and lemon zest. Set aside. In a kitchen aid bowl using the whisk attachment, whip eggs on a medium-high for about 2 minutes. With the mixer running on a medium-low speed, slowly add sugar then turn back up to high speed and whip until eggs are fluffy and pale yellow (about 4 minutes). Reduce speed and slowly pour olive oil so that you do not lose any volume. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Add dry and wet ingredients, alternating each, beginning and ending with dry. Portion cake batter into hotel pans. Bake at 325℉ for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cut lengthwise into 3 cm pieces. Serve as is, dust with powdered sugar, top with rosemary, or try our combination at ENZO with rhubarb, candied pistachios and vanilla crème fraîche.