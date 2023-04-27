This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
At your next gathering, impress your friends with this tasty cake.
This Lemon + Olive Oil Cake comes from Johnathan Marulanda, the pastry chef at ENZO Steakhouse & Bar in Fayetteville. Whether it’s paired with a cup of tea, coffee, or an Italian digestivo, this cake will satisfy your tastebuds.
Check out the full recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 3.5 cups AP Flour
- ¾ t Baking Powder
- ¾ t Baking Soda
- ¾ t Kosher Salt
- 1 cup Buttermilk
- 1 cup Creme Fraiche
- 2 Lemons juiced
- 3 1/3 cups Sugar
- 5 Lemons, zested
- 4 Eggs, whole
- 2 cups Olive Oil
- 2T Rosemary (optional)
Directions:
*Reserve 1.5 cups of sugar to massage into zest.*
- Spray hotel pan with vegetable oil spray and line with parchment paper-set aside.
- In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl whisk buttermilk, lemon juice and creme fraiche. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, massage sugar and lemon zest. Set aside.
- In a kitchen aid bowl using the whisk attachment, whip eggs on a medium-high for about 2 minutes. With the mixer running on a medium-low speed, slowly add sugar then turn back up to high speed and whip until eggs are fluffy and pale yellow (about 4 minutes).
- Reduce speed and slowly pour olive oil so that you do not lose any volume. Scrape the sides of the bowl.
- Add dry and wet ingredients, alternating each, beginning and ending with dry.
- Portion cake batter into hotel pans.
- Bake at 325℉ for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cut lengthwise into 3 cm pieces.
- Serve as is, dust with powdered sugar, top with rosemary, or try our combination at ENZO with rhubarb, candied pistachios and vanilla crème fraîche.