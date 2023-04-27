The would-be robber of an East Atlanta gas station is dead after getting into a shootout with police.

WSB-TV reports that the suspect fired on an Atlanta Police Department patrol car then tried to rob the Valero station at the corner of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Police said they were called about a person armed in the area around 1 p.m. When officers found the man, he fired his gun at a patrol car and ran, according to a preliminary report.

When officers arrived at the Valero, the gunman came out of the store and shot at officers again. Officers shot the subject, who later died at Grady Hospital.

Police opened fire on the man, who later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

One officer sustained a minor injury but none of the officers were wounded in the incident.

Since this was an officer-involved shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation of the case.