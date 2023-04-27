Koko Da Doll

Atlanta Police have arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Koko Da Doll, a transgender woman who was an aspiring rapper and the star of the acclaimed documentary “Kokomo City.”



APD said they have charged Jermarcus Jernigan, 17, with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jernigan turned himself in at the Zone 1 Precinct and was later transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into their custody without incident.

Koko, whose given name was Rasheeda Williams, was found with a gunshot wound on April 18 at a strip shopping center at 2457 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD released images of a person of interest in the case on Wednesday.