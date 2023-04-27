Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collards, lettuces, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, broccoli raab, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Asparagus Risotto

Ingredients:

1/2 bunch green onions

2 leeks

1/2 bunch asian greens (mix of tat-soi and mild mustards)

1 small bunch of asparagus

2 tablespoons Spicy Citrus White Wine Vinegar

2 teaspoons shiitake mushroom salt

6 cups water

1 1/2 cups arborio rice (or sushi rice or another short grain variety)

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 teaspoons smoked salt

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon celery seed powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon hot paprika powder

1/2 of an organic lemon

Directions:

In a large pot bring water, spices, and salt to a low boil then add in chopped asparagus. Once asparagus has turned bright green remove from broth and put to the side while leaving the broth on low heat to keep warm. In another pot add in avocado oil, chopped leeks, and the chopped white parts of green onions. Once leeks and onions have become translucent add in 1 1/2 cup rice and stir to toast then add in two cups of the warm broth or enough to cover the rice. Continue to cook on medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once the broth has evaporated add more broth to cover and continue the process till all the broth has been used. Once the rice is being cooked in the last bit of broth, stir in the chopped Asian greens, the chopped green onion tops, and the cooked asparagus. Use the fresh zest of half a lemon, then add in the vinegar and lemon juice being careful not to add in the seeds. Serve warm.

Vegan Carrot Lox

Ingredients:

Carrots

Fennel bulb

Sunflower oil

Spring garlic & onion

Sage, rosemary, fennel frond

Fresh bread

Olive Oil

Red Wine Vinegar

Tahini

Coconut Cream

Directions:

Start by coarsely chopping the carrots, fennel, onion, and garlic, toss lightly in oil and salt, and roast, covered, at about 385 degrees, until tender. Let these all cool just a moment, slice and peel into thin sheets, and then layer in a glass container to submerge in olive oil, red wine vinegar (or your vinegar of choice – fruit vinegars work very well here!), and fresh herbs. If you like a little more of an acid kick to your meals, use a little more vinegar. Feel like upping the savory notes? Fold some more roasted garlic into those layers. Place the veggies in the fridge to marinate for a day or two. For spreads and dips, try tahini and coconut cream. Whip the two together until you get stiff peaks. A little maple and a touch of salt will round out the flavor.

You can also view the recipes for Asparagus Risotto and Vegan Carrot Lox on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.