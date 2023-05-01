3379 Peachtree

JLL increases 3379 Peachtree occupancy

JLL, a firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, has announced that Nuveen Real Estate’s 3379 Peachtree, located in Buckhead, has secured two new tenants. The boutique Class-A office building’s occupancy has jumped from 60% to 90% with the leasing of more than two full floors. Lucid Private Offices, an upscale alternative to casual coworking space, and Legendary Events, an event company that creates distinctive experiences for its clients, have leased a total of 34,500 square feet of space at the 126,000-square-foot building. For more info, check out jll.com.

The Daily Pilates opens at Buckhead Village

The Daily Pilates – Atlanta’s Pilates and cardio fusion studio in Inman Park – has expanded its footprint within Atlanta with its first franchise location, now open at Buckhead Village. Housed at 230 Pharr Road, The Daily at Buckhead Village offers a line-up of unique workouts. The new location is helmed by co-founders Nikki Hightower and Jessica Davis. The 2,189-square-foot studio features 11 Reformer machines for group classes and two Cadillac machines for private sessions. A special Tea Bar called “FLUSH,” set to open soon in the Buckhead location, will serve a variety of herbal teas and fresh juices. To get more info, visit @thedailypilates.

Heyday

Heyday opens fourth location in Buckhead

Facial studio and skincare retail shop Heyday has expanded in Atlanta with a new location in Buckhead. The business made its Atlanta debut late summer of 2022 with the opening of its Perimeter (Dunwoody) location. The brand opened in Midtown in the fall of 2022, and The Krog District in January. Heyday offers personalized facials, skincare experts and progressive product offerings at all its locations. The Buckhead studio, at 3158 Peachtree Rd. NE, Ste. C, is 2,044 square-feet and features seven treatment rooms. Check Instagram at @heydayskincare or visit heydayskincare.com for details.

Wylly Harrison

Chamblee selects new Economic Development Director

The City of Chamblee has selected economic development professional Wylly Harrison as the city’s new Economic Development Director. The appointment was confirmed by mayor and council upon the recommendation of City Manager Jon Walker. Harrison‘s new responsibilities include serving as Chamblee’s chief economic development strategist with the continuous goal of putting the city on the international economic development map. Harrison has served in several key economic development positions at regional and statewide levels. His most recent experience was with Walton EMC as Commercial & Industrial Account Executive. From 2011 to 2019, Harrison represented the State of Georgia through the Department of Economic Development. One of his roles included leading the Logistics, Energy, Agribusiness and Food Processing (LEAF) team as a director.

Gorjana opens at Ponce City Market

Fast-growing jewelry brand gorjana opened the brand’s first Georgia store at Ponce City Market in early April. The shop brings popular West Coast designs — ranging from plated to fine necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings — to the Atlanta market. The Ponce City Market store, located in Suite W118, boasts a collection of solid gold and gold plated jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires and more. Check out gorjana.com for details.

Match Play Brands combines companies

Match Play Brands, a newly launched platform developed to house a collection of performance sports brands, announced that it will combine two companies — PCKL (pronounced pickle) and Piper Golf — under its umbrella brand. Headquartered in Atlanta, Match Play Brands is developing the sports companies for their specialization of professional quality pickleball and golf products. PCKL, which recently received $4 million in funding led by BLH Venture Partners, offers high-performance pickleball paddles, balls and other gear. Piper Golf specializes in tour-quality golf ball subscriptions. Leading the effort is Executive Chairman Ashish Mistry, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Gottfried and Vice President of Operations Scott Mannear, among other former team leaders. Get additional info at matchplaybrands.com, pckl.com and piper.golf.

Luxury retailer Wolford opens Buckhead Village

Wolford, which offers bodywear, legwear, athleisure and lingerie, has opened at Buckhead Village, making its debut into the Atlanta market. Located at 3031 Bolling Way NE, the new location marks the company’s 25th brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. and its first in Georgia. For more information, go to wolfordshop.com

Kinship Wealth partners with East Paces Group

Atlanta-based Kinship Wealth Partners is joining forces with East Paces Group (EPG). The partnership of the two Buckhead wealth advisory firms will give its clients access to more investment options and allow its advisors additional flexibility. D. Stuart Jones, CFP, LUTCF and Rudy Rodriguez formed Kinship in 2019; they currently serve more than $65M in client assets. The partnership with EPG, a consortium of 11 investment advisors with more than $700M in assets under advisement, will allow Kinship Wealth Partners to provide even more balanced and tailored solutions. Find out more at kinshipwealthpartners.com and eastpacesgroup.com.

Buckhead to welcome Oxton food and beverage district

Ardent Companies announced that part of Buckhead’s largest office park, Piedmont Center, will be transformed into a multifaceted entertainment district called Oxton. In partnership with Westbridge and Bridger Properties, the development team aims to create a mixed-use community focused on food, beverage and wellness. The project will encompass nearly an acre of protected green space along Piedmont Road. Ardent plans to break ground in the third quarter of this year. Oxton will reimagine over 35,000 square feet of ground-floor office space to local food and beverage concepts. Atlanta-based Square Feet Studio Architects is leading the design. Ardent has tapped mixed-use developers Chris Faussemagne and Merritt Lancaster as consultants on Oxton. Office leasing for Piedmont Center is being handled by JLL and Cushman & Wakefield, and retail leasing for Oxton is being handled by Bridger Properties. For updates, click on piedmontcenteratl.com and follow @piedmontcenterATL on Instagram and Facebook.

Sunbelt Technology ribbon cutting

Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of its member businesses, Sunbelt Technology, LLC, on April 27 at 177 West Wieuca Road. Sunbelt Technology is a high-end provider of home theater, house audio, security and whole-home automation systems.