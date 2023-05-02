If you and your family are moving to Alpharetta – or you’re an established north-metro resident, just preparing for your pre-teen to enter middle school – you’re likely wondering just how great the junior high schools are. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated middle schools in Alpharetta.

We’ve put together this article outlining highest ranked middle schools on GreatSchools. Great Schools is a nonprofit organization that works to rank schools across the US.

These are the top 3 middle schools in Alpharetta – with detailed breakdowns for each.

Webb Bridge Middle

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 9/10 (Above average)

9/10 (Above average) Equity: 9/10 (Above average)

Webb Bridge Middle School in Alpharetta earns high marks from GreatSchools – scoring an overall 9/10 ranking – due to the small class sizes, high levels of diversity, consistently high standardized test scores and extremely low suspension rates.

The student/teacher ratio is 13/1 at Webb Bridge – one student below the state average – suggesting that class sizes will be more focused on individual success.

Test scores similarly seem to be growing even higher. Students notably score double the scores of their statewide peers in science and social studies at Webb Bridge.

According to GreatSchools, students at Webb Bridge are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

Student progress is one of the most talked about advantages of Webb Bridge. While test scores and passing rates have remained consistently high, GreatSchools still found various elements of continued growth in data from the Georgia Department of Education. Like all Alpharetta schools, Webb Bridge is incredibly diverse and a hub of multiculturalism.

Taylor Road Middle School

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 8/10 (Above average)

8/10 (Above average) Equity: 8/10 (Above average)

Those attending Taylor Road Middle School Students also have a higher chance of academic success here since test scores have shown not only high marks, but continued growth as well. Similarly, suspension and absence rates at Taylor Road are half the state average (3% and 7% respectively).

Those attending Taylor Road Middle make up a diverse and largely multicultural student body: 44% of the student body is white, 25% is Asian, 14% are Black and 12% are Hispanic. The remaining students identify as one or more races.

According to GreatSchools, students at Taylor Road Middle School are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

While students may be underperforming in science and social studies when compared to their peers at Webb Bridge Middle, their scores in other subjects are well above the state (and national) averages.

Autrey Mill

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 7/10 (Above average)

7/10 (Above average) Equity: 10/10 (Above average)

Ranked as a 9/10 middle school, GreatSchools highlights Autrey Mill’s student high performance and low expulsion/suspension rate. Test scores are also high, coming in just below our number one and number two ranking Alpharetta schools. While progress and student growth is occurring, it may be less than that of Webb Bridge and Taylor Road Middle Schools.

Still, Autrey Mill is ranked highly for a Georgia Middle School. Its demographics and student population are comparable to that of the previous two schools, and its suspension rate is only 1%. While their student/teacher ratio (16:1) is higher than the statewide average, and while only 87% of their faculty are veteran teachers (3+ years experience), a history of high test scores and low discipline rates suggest Autrey Mil is doing an excellent job preparing its students for high school and the road ahead.

According to GreatSchools, students at Autrey Mill Middle are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

The remaining top 9 elementary schools in Alpharetta are:

4. Amana Academy

5. Northwestern Middle

6. Hopewell Middle School

7. DeSana Middle School

8. Holcomb Bridge Middle School

9. Haynes Bridge Middle School

You are able to view these rankings and sort based on specific Alpharetta locations on this page from GreatSchools.