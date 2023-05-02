Over 400 people are set to lace up their shoes and participate in this year’s Walk to Cure Arthritis – Atlanta fundraising event at Brook Run Park, Dunwoody, on Saturday, May 6.

Organized by the Arthritis Foundation, the annual walking event raises funds in support of the Atlanta-based nonprofit’s mission “to cure arthritis and make it easier for people living with the disease to achieve everyday victories”, according to a release.

The Arthritis Foundation says that arthritis impacts one in four Americans, and causes more activity limitation than cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

In an effort to help those affected by arthritis, the nonprofit says that the Walk to Cure Arthritis event will provide support to programs and advocacy initiatives, in addition to funding important research aimed at finding a cure for the disease.

“Arthritis is more than just a few minor aches and pains. It’s a debilitating disease that robs people of their dreams,” said Stuart Winborne, associate director of the Arthritis Foundation Georgia.

“When you support Walk to Cure Arthritis, you become a Champion of Yes, helping us build a lifetime of better, while accelerating the search for a cure. Whether you are close to the disease or simply looking for an inspiring charity event that truly makes a difference, Walk to Cure Arthritis is a great way to experience the power of standing together and giving back to the community.”

The event will feature three honorees who have all been diagnosed with arthritis in the past. All three guests of honor will share their inspiring stories with everyone in attendance.

This year’s honorees are Ansley-Marie Smith (Youth Honoree) from Winder, Barrow County; Paisley Yarbrough (Teen Honoree) from Coolidge, Thomas County; and Natalie Tripplet (Adult Honoree) from Hoschton, Jackson County.

To register for Walk to Cure Arthritis – Atlanta or to learn more about the event, head over to walktocurearthritis.org/atlanta.