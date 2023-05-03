Olivia Restaurant Group Founder Tal Baum and her daughter Carmel (photo courtesy of Olivia Restaurant Group).

A new concept from Olivia Restaurant Group is coming to Buckhead.

Tal Baum, founder of the restaurant group with eateries such as Aziza and Atrium, is opening a new restaurant called Carmel in Buckhead Village on May 16. The restaurant will feature coastal cuisine inspired by California, the Yucatán Peninsula, and the Mediterranean coast.

The restaurant is named in honor of Baum’s daughter Carmel, as well as her family home near Mount Carmel, Israel. Luis Guevara Salgado will serve as the executive chef. The restaurant will also feature a cocktail menu from Demario Wallace, the beverage director at Olivia Restaurant Group, and Baylee Hopings, Carmel’s bar manager. The wine list will be curated by David Chapman, Carmel’s beverage manager.

Carmel will be located at 3009 Bolling Way, and will offer lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch.