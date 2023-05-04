Photo by Max Fischer

When it comes to choosing a middle school, parents want to make an informed decision. One factor that can help guide that decision is a school’s ranking.

Here is how Brookhaven’s three middle schools rank.

Kittredge Magnet School

Kittredge Magnet School is a highly-ranked middle school in Brookhaven. In fact, it is ranked as the #1 middle school in Georgia by Niche.com. The school has a diverse population of students and offers a rigorous academic program. The school’s curriculum focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, and it also has a strong arts program.

Kittredge Magnet School has a variety of extracurricular activities for students to participate in, including sports, clubs, and academic competitions.

According to GreatSchools.org, Kittredge has an above-average rating for equity, student progress, and test scores.

GreatSchools Summary Rating

10/10 : Test Scores (above average) The test scores are considered far above the state average.

: Test Scores (above average) The test scores are considered far above the state average. 9/10 : Student Progress (above average)

: Student Progress (above average) 10/10 Equity (above average)

Compared to where they were last year, students at this school are making much more academic progress than other students in the state. High success and high test scores mean that kids are good at school and that the school is doing a better job than most at helping them learn.

Test scores for low-income students at this school are far above the state average for all students in English, Math, and Social Studies.

Path Academy

DeKalb PATH Academy is a charter school located in Clarkston, Georgia, which is just a short distance from Brookhaven. The school is an excellent option for parents who are looking for an alternative to traditional middle schools in Brookhaven. This school has an innovative approach to education, with a focus on project-based learning. Students are encouraged to take an active role in their own learning, and they are given opportunities to explore their interests and passions.

DeKalb PATH Academy offers a variety of extracurricular activities for students to participate in, including sports, clubs, and academic competitions. These activities help students to develop their skills, build friendships, and become more well-rounded individuals. The school also has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and it welcomes students from all backgrounds and walks of life.

GreatSchools Summary Rating 7/10

6/10: Test Scores (average)

8/10: Student Progress (above average)

7/10 Equity: (above average)

Kids at this school are making more academic improvement considering where they were academically last year in comparison to kids throughout the state who are in a comparable situation.

Although this school’s scores are closer to the state average than they are to those of the highest-performing schools in the state, they are still lower than those of other institutions. It is possible that a significant number of children at this school are not performing up to grade level since test results in certain states are so dismal.

Chamblee Middle School

Chamblee Middle School is another highly-ranked middle school in Brookhaven. They have a rating of 7 out of 10 from GreatSchools.org.

Chamblee Middle School is known for its strong academic program and rigorous curriculum. The school also has a variety of extracurricular activities for students to participate in, including sports, clubs, and academic competitions.

Chamblee Middle School has a diverse student population, with students from a variety of different backgrounds.

GreatSchools Summary Rating 7/10

9/10 : Test Scores (above average)

: Test Scores (above average) 6/10 : Student Progress (average)

: Student Progress (average) 6/10: Equity (average)

Students at this school are making about the same amount of academic growth as other students in the state who were in the same place last year.

Students at this school are learning at the same rate as similar students at other schools if they are making average progress and getting high test scores.

Test scores at this school are far above the state average, suggesting that most students at this school are performing at or above grade level.