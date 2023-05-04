Deion Patterson. (Courtesy APD)

The Associated Press reports that Deion Patterson has waived his first court appearance after being charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of five women at a Midtown medical office on Wednesday.

According to arrest warrants obtained by AP, Patterson used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot and kill Amy St. Pierre. He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, shot Jazzmin Daniel and Lisa Glynn in their abdomens, and Georgette Whitow in the arm. The surviors remain in critical but stable condition, according to Atlanta Police.

Patterson’s mother, Minyone Patterson told AP that she had accompanied her son, a former Coast Guardsman, to an appointment at the Laureate Medical Group office at the Northside Medical Midtown facility. She said her son had “some mental instability going on” from medication that he began taking last Friday, but did not say which drug.

Minyone Patterson said her son wanted a prescription for Ativan to deal with anxiety and depression. He had previously sought the medication from the Atlanta VA Medical Center but was denied.

“Those families, those families,” she said to AP. “They’re hurting because they wouldn’t give my son his damn Ativan. Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn’t listen to me.”