Courtesy Splash Festivals

More than 150 local, regional and national artists have signed up to sell their wares at the Dunwoody Art Festival, which will be held Mother’s Day weekend in the heart of the city.

Last year, the event included about 125 artists, according to Splash Festival President Frances Schube, who added that many of this year’s participants are new faces.

“We are excited about the great representation of the arts for this year’s festival,” Schube said. “There will be a good 20 percent of our vendors that nobody has ever seen.”

The festival will also see the return of live music on a stage that will be located near Village Burger.

Saturday, May 13

Jeff Gillman – 11 a.m. – noon

Ben Wade – 12:15 – 1:15p.m.

Casen Watson – 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Blind Jive – 3:15 – 4:30 p.m.

My Wicked Monkey 5 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Julie Gribble – 11 a.m. – noon

Colt Coates – 12:15 -1:30 p.m.

The Vibe Band – 2:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Story of a Life – 3:45-5:00 p.m.

The festival food trucks will also be relocated from the parking lot outside Bar{n} to the area around Village Burger, Schube said.

This is the second year that the festival will be located on Dunwoody Village Parkway, after a one-year stint in 2021 at Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road.

Dunwoody Village Parkway will be closed from Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. and will reopen after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Customers who need access to the stores in the Dunwoody Plaza Shopping Center will have access to the parking lot, but festival goers will not be able to use it for parking, Schube said.

The same restrictions will apply for the Fresh Market parking lot. A shuttle bus will run continuously on Saturday and Sunday to and from the parking lot at Dunwoody City Hall on Ashford Dunwoody.

The weather, which was windy and cold on Saturday in 2022, has a more promising forecast this year, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The free-to-the-public event will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the event, visit splashfestivals.com.