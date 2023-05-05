An upcoming 5K is being held in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Brunswick man who was shot and killed in a racially motivated hate crime while out for a run three years ago.

Following the death of her son, Wanda Cooper-Jones launched the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, which aims to create safe space for Black and Brown boys to run freely.

“It is the goal of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation for all people to enjoy running for their mental and physical health. The Run with Maud 5K will raise awareness for that vision and funding to provide mental health resources for black boys,” Cooper-Jones said.

Run with Maud 5K Run/Walk will be held on May 6 in Centennial Olympic Park in partnership with the Atlanta Track Club.

“Over the last 47 years, I have run in 35 countries and almost every state in the union – more than 40,000 miles,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “Never once have I felt unsafe because of the color of my skin. The murder of Ahmaud Arbery brought that home to me like nothing had before. For Atlanta Track Club to play a role in an initiative that will further his legacy in raising that kind of awareness is an honor.”

The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. on May 6, with all proceeds benefiting the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. Registration is now open. For more information, click here.

The Run with Maud 5K is part of a day-long celebration of running in downtown Atlanta. Later in the evening, Centennial Olympic Park will host the adidas Running City Mile and the adidas Atlanta City Games.