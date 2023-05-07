The Decide DeKalb County Development Authority is hosting a series of events to celebrate Economic Development Week.

Economic Development Week was created by a nonprofit called the International Economic Development Council in 2016. The events, which run May 8-12, are meant to highlight programs and resources for businesses in the county, according to a press release.

On May 9, Decide DeKalb will host “Donuts with Dorian,” a media-only briefing with Decide DeKalb President Dorian DeBarr. DeBarr is expected to give an update on economic development efforts in the county.

A free event called Business Resources 101 will be held on May 10. This event comes through a partnership with the Better Business Bureau and will be intended for DeKalb businesses to learn about funding, workforce development, and educational resources for business growth. This event will be held at Stonecrest Library at 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, Georgia from 4-5 p.m.

On May 11, The DeKalb Entertainment Commission will host a panel discussion called The Business of Entertainment. DeKalb business owners can learn about how their business could be used as a filming location or a service provider for a film production. This event will be held at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center at 980 Briarcliff Road from 6-8 p.m.