The Georgia Film Academy is offering three high school summer camps this year.

The Academy, which is operated with the support of the University System of Georgia, offers these camps to high school students from rising ninth graders through graduating seniors, according to a press release.

“Nurturing interest in the entertainment arts industry is our passion and we are excited to provide students with the experience needed to take the first step toward a career in the film, television and esports industries,” said Scott Votaw, executive director at GFA, in a statement. “The capabilities of this generation of high school students are inspiring and the future of these industries is bright.”

The three camps include a screenwriting summer camp from June 20-30, a filmmaking summer camp from July 10-21, and an esports production summer camp from July 24-28.

The screenwriting camp will be offered virtually Monday through Thursday and in person at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville on Fridays. The scripts that come out of that camp will be produced and made by the students in the filmmaking camp, which will also be held at Trilith Studios. The esports camp will take place at Skillshot Media in Atlanta.

More information about each camp can be found on the Georgia Film Academy’s website.