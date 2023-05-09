Georgians shouldn’t count on a rebate check next year as the state announced Tuesday that tax collections took a a 16.5 percent dive in April.

According to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the State of Georgia’s net tax collections for April totaled $4.19 billion for a decrease of $829.5 million – or -16.5 percent – compared to April 2022, when net tax collections totaled $5.01 billion.

Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $27.79 billion for an increase of $256.9 million, or 0.9 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year, when net tax revenues totaled $27.54 billion at the end of April 2022.

Individual income tax (IIT) collections decreased by roughly $1.02 billion, or -32.4 percent, for a total of $2.14 billion compared to last year when income tax collections totaled $3.16 billion.

According to the press release, the sharp year-over-year decline in IIT revenues is due in large part to the first-year implementation of HB 149, passed in 2021, that permits certain pass-through entities such as S-Corporation and partnerships to make entity-level tax elections on behalf of their individual partners, beginning with tax year 2022 returns filed in 2023.

An S-Corporation is a tax filing where companies, partnerships or LLCs elect to pass corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits through to their shareholders for federal tax purposes.

The decrease in tax collections is a reversal of fortune for the state, which touted a record revenue surplus of $6.6 billion, which led to the income tax rebate checks hitting bank accounts and mailboxes this month.



Collin KelleyEditor

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.