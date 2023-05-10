The company behind Aziza, Rina, and other Atlanta restaurants has named a new culinary director.

Zeb Stevenson, new culinary director at Olivia Restaurant Group.

Chef Zeb Stevenson will be the new culinary director of Oliva Restaurant Group, founded by restaurateur Tal Baum. According to a press release, Stevenson will oversee the chefs helming all of Oliva’s restaurants.

Zeb was born and raised in Indiana, but has been working in the Atlanta area for 20 years. He previously served as executive chef and partner at the Atlanta restaurant Redbird, and has led kitchens at Watershed on Peachtree, Parish, and the Georgian Terrace Hotel.

This announcement comes on the heels of a new Oliva restaurant called Carmel, which is expected to open in Buckhead Village on May 16.