A sinkhole opened on Buford Highway after a GDOT vehicle hit a main water line.

A sinkhole opened on Buford Highway near Afton Lane in Brookhaven during the Wednesday morning commute. The hole is approximately 13 feet across and has stopped traffic all day.

As of 5 p.m., the city is recommending commuters take an alternate route.

The city of Brookhaven said all northbound lanes of Buford Highway, just north of Briarwood Road, remain closed as contractors continue to fix a large sinkhole.

Brookhaven Police are advising commuters to avoid the area while emergency repairs continue.

Crews work to repair a sinkhole on Buford Highway. Photo provided by the city of Brookhaven.

A GDOT vehicle struck the main water line on May 9 while working on a sidewalk enhancement project. The pipe was sealed off following impact, leaving a sinkhole in its wake.

This is a developing story.