Five men have been charged in connection with an April shootout at a Dunwoody apartment complex.

According to a statement released by the Dunwoody Police Department, warrants were issued for five people involved in the shooting at 10216 Madison Drive on April 21.

“Two of the five involved parties are in custody,” the statement said.

Gaquan Javor Napier, 22, of Macon, Ga., was charged with kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during a felony. He remains in custody.

Jakwanis Singleton, 23, of Atlanta, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. He is also still in custody.

William Royster, 23, of Atlanta, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during a felony.

Dexter Ward, 23, address unknown, was charged with possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce) and Monkeize Antione Desean Moore, 25, address unknown, was charged with being a party to the crime of kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Ward, Royster and Moore are not yet in custody, police say.

An argument between two friends who exchanged gunfire was the catalyst for the drug bust.

Officers were dispatched to the Madison Drive location after reports of gunshots and found a man with three gunshot wounds to his abdominal area, and a second man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek said Napier and Singleton were the two who were wounded during the incident.

According to witness reports, the friends met each other outside the apartment complex and one of the suspects pulled a gun and forced his friend back into the apartment. The other suspect also pulled his gun and the two exchanged shots inside and then outside the apartment.

Police executed a search warrant and found “multiple guns, a substantial amount of cash,” according to the statement.