The Fox Theatre is set to host a historic night on Saturday, May 13, as it celebrates 15 years of preservation efforts through its outreach program the Fox Theatre Institute (FTI).



Hosted again by Atlanta native and famed musician Kevn Kinney, the organization’s “Revival” benefit concert will raise money to preserve and restore Georgia’s historic theaters and expand its education arm through an auction.



The evening will feature performances by Collective Soul, Mother’s Finest, Drivin N Cryin, Jet Black Roses and special guests, including Peter Buck, David Ryan Harris, and Lenny Kaye.

Tickets for “Revival” are still available at foxtheatre.org.



FTI Director Leigh Burns said marking 15 years is significant for the program. “For us, it’s a time to reflect on the impact we’ve made across Georgia and the southeast.”



Burns noted that the last “Revival” – held pre-pandemic in 2019 – raised more than $120,000. She said FTI’s mission to help save historic theatres has its origins in the “Save the Fox” campaign from the 1970s that saved the Midtown venue from demolition.



“We’ve assisted more than 70 theatres and provided $2.7 million in funding,” Burns noted, including helping the City of Eatonton purchase the historic Pex Theatre.



From the smell of the popcorn to sitting in the same seat his grandparents once did, Kinney recollects how strong the memories created in a theater can be. ​“There is no substitute for a theater full of people from every walk of life laughing, thinking and crying together,” he said.

“Art is the backbone of our society,” said Collective Soul’s Ed Roland. “From the beginning, historic theatres allowed those arts to be portrayed through plays, movies and music. It is so important that we do everything we can to preserve these meaningful buildings, so we can continue to spread joy and creativity that we will never forget.”



​All concert attendees will be invited to participate in a live “Fund-A-Mission” auction driven by Atlanta’s Your Rocktioneer from the Fox’s stage. This live component will help raise money for FTI’s educational arm, “Fox in a Box,” a program that directly benefits students throughout Georgia.



The auction includes notable items and experiences such as a private behind-the-scenes tour and dining experience at the Fox Theatre’s famed Marquee Club presented by Lexus, signed artist memorabilia like Joe Bonamassa’s guitar, and more.

“Revival’s” Fund-A-Mission sponsor and Official Bank of the Fox Theatre, Regions Bank, will generously match what the audience is able to raise in this interactive five-minute fundraiser. ​

