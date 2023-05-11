This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Just in time for summer, here’s a tasty chicken sandwich complete with the zest of pineapple.

This pineapple soy chicken club comes from Shaun Whitmer, who is the executive chef at Grant Park’s Firepit Pizza Tavern. Whitmer will also be the executive chef at the upcoming Birdcage, a new restaurant from Firepit Pizza Tavern Owner Leslie Cohen.

Birdcage will also be located in Grant Park and is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024. But while you wait, try out this sandwich recipe at home and wow your friends.

Executive Chef Shaun Whitmer’s Pineapple Soy Chicken Club

Pineapple Soy Chicken Club Recipe:

Ingredients:

Marinade:

½ cup of quality soy sauce

¼ lemon juice

¼ cup pineapple juice

¾ cup blended oil

3 Tbsp garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp white pepper

Spicy Mayo:

1 cup mayo of choice

¼ cup sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp cilantro (chopped) (optional)

1 tsp salt

Main Course:

4 large chicken thighs (boneless and skinless)

4 Brioche buns

8 slice pineapple

8 slices crispy bacon (thick sliced)

4 slices gruyere (or Swiss)

Directions:

Marinate chicken thighs in the marinade for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight. Mix all ingredients for mayo and set to the side. Place marinated chicken thighs onto a 375-degree grill (or a cast iron skillet). Cook until juices run clear, making sure to develop a little char along the way. While the chicken is cooking brush the open face of buns with a little oil and toast on outside (or upper rack) of your grill. Set to the side. Char pineapple on grill. Place on top of chicken and top with a slice of gruyere. Allow cheese to melt. Remove from grill. Smear mayo onto both sides of the bun and top with the crispy bacon.