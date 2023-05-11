Sandy Springs begins a summer of Thursday backyard gatherings at City Springs with its inaugural Sundown Social at 5:30 p.m. tonight, May 11.

The relaxed neighborhood gathering will offer live music and signature cocktails.

Tonight’s Sunshine Social offers an opportunity for participation with a Jazz/Disney Sing-Along led by Eileen Howard. She is a composer, recording artist, and critically acclaimed jazz and blues singer. With a combo of world-class musicians, Howard will perform classic American Songbook tunes, her own compositions, and a set of jazzy songs from classic Disney movies.

Charcuterie Chick will sell small charcuterie and cheese boards. Their boards are made with seasonal ingredients, unique combinations, and quality accoutrements.

Future Sundown Socials will include:

May 18, Aloha Night – Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment will share the culture of their ancestors from the Pacific Islands through song and dance.

Three Tikis will be selling authentic Hawaiian shave ice.

May 25, Tour the Art – Art Sandy Springs will lead tours of their “Gallery Without Walls” to showcase sculptures surrounding City Green. The nonprofit organization manages an annual public art competition. Sculpture finalists are displayed around City Green, with winners are chosen and then transported to permanent homes in city parks and open spaces.

Aimmé will perform. As a self-described home-grown Georgia Peach, she defines her down-home sound as a “locally brewed melting pot of country/rock, soul, folk, and alternative sounds.”

June 15 – Bitsyland (Bluegrass)

June 22 – Jamie Empert (Native American Flute)

June 29 – Mauricio Amaya

July 13 – Blue Velvet (All female rockin’ blues band)