Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, spinach, collards, lettuces, bok choy, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, broccoli, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Spring Salad

Spring Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 quart of strawberries

1 bunch of spinach

2 edible flower salad mix (a mix of spring lettuces, bachelor buttons, marigolds, and nasturtiums)

4 ounces Spicy Citrus White Wine Vinegar

4 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp maple syrup or liquid sweetener of choice

1/2 tsp smoked salt

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions:

To create the dressing, add to a mason jar or a small bowl your vinegar, sweetener, lemon juice, smoked salt and oil. Give the mixture a whisk or a shake if using the mason jar, and set to the side. In a large salad bowl add in layers of your lettuce mixture, your spinach, and the flowers (remove the petals from your bachelor’s buttons, marigolds, and Nasturtium). Top with chopped strawberries and your citrus dressing. Enjoy on it’s own, on the side of your choice of protein, or even put it in a sandwich!

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 bunch red curly kale

1 bunch purple sweet potatoes

1 bunch of green garlic with the tops

1 package gyoza wrappers

2 oz ginger root

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 tbsp white sesame seeds

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

Directions:

Start by chopping up all your veggies and place them in a pot over medium heat. Stir in 1 tbsp soy sauce, a dash of sesame oil, and your spices. Add a little water to keep the veggies from sticking to the bottom. You’ll want to cook just for 6-8 minutes until the mix is mostly cooked (it will finish cooking when you steam the dumplings), then remove from heat. Prepare the dumpling wrappers by gently separating a few at a time. Holding the wrapper in the palm of your hand, spoon out a tsp of your mix into the center of the wrapper. Then with a finger dipped in water, wet the edges of the wrapper around the filling. The gluten will act as glue as you fold the wrapper. The trick to the next step is to pleat only one side of the wrapper – this will give you a nice flat bottom where the dumpling can sit to sear. But really, have fun with your folds – it doesn’t have to be fancy. Once you’ve got 6-10 gyoza ready, place them in a pan brushed with sesame oil, at medium heat. Once you’ve got a nice sear on the bottom (1 min), pour in just enough water to come about a third way up each dumpling. Place a lid on the pan and let them steam for 5-6 minutes or until the wrapper turns translucent. By now the water should have evaporated. Remove cover, add a touch more sesame oil, and let then fry until you’ve got a golden brown, crisp bottom. You’re set! Serve with soy sauce or a peanut glaze, or anything your heart desires!

You can also view the recipes for Spring Salad and Veggie Gyoza on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.