Joining Secret Pint BBQ at the Darwin Hotel this Saturday will be Crinkles by Nina with this Ube Cheesecake.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 92 events, with 49 ITP and 43 OTP.

We decided to go back to having this missive cover only the weekend. Just too much good stuff happening over 7 days to fit it all in one article. So ensure you get the lowdown on what’s happening Mon-Thurs, follow us on Insta or subscribe to our newsletter.

And with that…below are our recommendations for the weekend.

Some Highlights:

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm Fri, May 12 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

5:00pm Fri, May 12 | Little Cottage Brewery

SATURDAY

Joyland: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)

11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, May 13 | Nourish Botanica

Sweet Auburn: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)

12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Joystick Gamebar

Avondale Estates: Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches)

12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Olive & Pine

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 13 | Little Cottage Brewery

O4W: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 13 | The Darwin Hotel

Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)

1:00pm – 3:00pm Sat, May 13 | Variant Brewing

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 13 | Little Cottage Brewery

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm Sun, May 14 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Sweet Auburn: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)

12:00pm Sun, May 14 | Joystick Gamebar

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:30pm Sun, May 14 | Little Cottage Brewery