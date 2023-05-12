On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 92 events, with 49 ITP and 43 OTP.
We decided to go back to having this missive cover only the weekend. Just too much good stuff happening over 7 days to fit it all in one article. So ensure you get the lowdown on what’s happening Mon-Thurs, follow us on Insta or subscribe to our newsletter.
And with that…below are our recommendations for the weekend.
Some Highlights:
- BBQ + Ube Cheesecake: All of us at Punk Foodie HQ can’t wait for @secretpintbbq to bring his craft BBQ to our Saturday afternoon cookout in the @thedarwinhotel, including specialty links linguica calabresa & roasted poblano cheese + Oaxaca cheese. We also can’t wait for the Ube cheesecake from @crinklesbynina
- Stolen Goods + Nourish Botanica Residency: @stolengoodsatl chef collective has landed a residency for the rest of the month at @nourishbotanicacafe. @pickledpeach_atl from Dads is on deck for this weekend.
- Last Chance for Soupbelly: @soupbelly_atl will be at @variantbrewingcompany on Saturday for (maybe?) her last pop-up until after the summer. Get your dumplings while you can!
- Ganji Meatball Wrap: @ganji.atl Asian inspired fast fusion is at @sceptrebeer through the weekend with a stunning meatball wrap with scallion pancake, kalbi beef meatballs and vindaloo gravy.
- Adobo at Joystick: Filipino food and video games? And board games? Yep. Expect rice bowls, sliders, noods, Lumpia and more with @adobo.atl at @joystickgamebar on Saturday and Sunday
- Little Cottage Turns 2: Happy birthday @littlecottagebrewery! They’re celebrating all weekend long with @tonys_atl on Friday, @godtohatl dogs and @heapsatl NZ fish shop on Saturday and with Gödtoh back on Sunday
- Leftie Lee’s Soft Opening: @leftielees is doing a soft opening pop-up fund raiser at @_oliveandpine_with their globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches. Check out their Go Fund Me.
- Ba+Me Innovates: Find a serendipitously created pandan flavored Viet honeycomb cake from @bamepopup at the @asianaaf AAPI Makers Market on Saturday
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm Fri, May 12 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
5:00pm Fri, May 12 | Little Cottage Brewery
SATURDAY
Joyland: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)
11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, May 13 | Nourish Botanica
Sweet Auburn: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)
12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Joystick Gamebar
Avondale Estates: Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches)
12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Olive & Pine
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm Sat, May 13 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 13 | Little Cottage Brewery
O4W: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Crinkles by Nina (desserts)
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 13 | The Darwin Hotel
Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)
1:00pm – 3:00pm Sat, May 13 | Variant Brewing
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 13 | Little Cottage Brewery
SUNDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm Sun, May 14 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Sweet Auburn: Adobo ATL (Filipino-American)
12:00pm Sun, May 14 | Joystick Gamebar
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
12:30pm Sun, May 14 | Little Cottage Brewery