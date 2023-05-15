The award winners for the 47th Annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) have been announced.
The film festival took place from April 20-30 at venues all across Atlanta. The festival awards honor filmmakers in 12 categories for their cinematic achievements. Because the ATLFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival in three shorts categories, the winners of the Narrative Short, Animated Short, and Documentary Short prizes now qualify for next year’s Oscars.
The winners were chosen by a group of jurors from different film industry backgrounds. You can find a full list of winners below.
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: “Dusty & Stones,” Jesse Rudoy
Special Mention: “JessZilla,” Emily Sheskin
Best Narrative Feature
Winner: “Hello Dankness,” Soda Jerk
Special Mention: “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster,” Bomani J. Story
Best Animated Short
Winner: “Rest in piece,” Antoine Antabi
Special Mention: “Rosemary A.D. (After Dad),” Ethan Barrett
Best Documentary Short
Winner: ”Breaking Silence,” Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein
Best Narrative Short
Winner: “Scotty’s Vag,” Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz
Special Mention: “No Other Gods But Me,” Alex Spott
Best Cinematography:
Winner: “This World is Not My Own,” Petter Ringbom
Special Mention: “Red Earth,” Georg Koszulinski and Kate E. Hinshaw
Georgia Feature Film Award
Winner: “Fenom,” Kayla Johnson
Special Mention: “The Only Doctor,” Matthew Hashiguchi
Georgia Short Film Award
Winner: “Young Kings,” Jonathan Banks
Special Mention: “CONTENT: The Lo-Fi Man,” Brian Lonano and Blake Myers
Audience Award Winners
Feature: “Little Brother,” Sheridan O’Donnell
Short: “Sound to Sea,” Ryan Craver