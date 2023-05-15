“This World is Not My Own,” winner of the Best Cinematography award (photo courtesy of ATLFF).

The award winners for the 47th Annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) have been announced.

The film festival took place from April 20-30 at venues all across Atlanta. The festival awards honor filmmakers in 12 categories for their cinematic achievements. Because the ATLFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival in three shorts categories, the winners of the Narrative Short, Animated Short, and Documentary Short prizes now qualify for next year’s Oscars.

The winners were chosen by a group of jurors from different film industry backgrounds. You can find a full list of winners below.

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: “Dusty & Stones,” Jesse Rudoy

Special Mention: “JessZilla,” Emily Sheskin

Best Narrative Feature

Winner: “Hello Dankness,” Soda Jerk

Special Mention: “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster,” Bomani J. Story

Best Animated Short

Winner: “Rest in piece,” Antoine Antabi

Special Mention: “Rosemary A.D. (After Dad),” Ethan Barrett

Best Documentary Short

Winner: ”Breaking Silence,” Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein

Best Narrative Short

Winner: “Scotty’s Vag,” Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz

Special Mention: “No Other Gods But Me,” Alex Spott

Best Cinematography:

Winner: “This World is Not My Own,” Petter Ringbom

Special Mention: “Red Earth,” Georg Koszulinski and Kate E. Hinshaw

Georgia Feature Film Award

Winner: “Fenom,” Kayla Johnson

Special Mention: “The Only Doctor,” Matthew Hashiguchi

Georgia Short Film Award

Winner: “Young Kings,” Jonathan Banks

Special Mention: “CONTENT: The Lo-Fi Man,” Brian Lonano and Blake Myers

Audience Award Winners

Feature: “Little Brother,” Sheridan O’Donnell

Short: “Sound to Sea,” Ryan Craver