Christopher Womack

This year, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) will welcome Southern Company CEO Christopher Womack to speak to graduates during its commencement exercises on May 20.

“Christopher Womack has reached the highest echelons of the business world, yet spends considerable time using his skills and success to serve as a leader and advocate in our community,” said CAU president George French, Jr.

Womack, is the acting and first African American to serve as CEO of the national energy provider.

He will speak at CAU’s 34th Commencement Exercises being held on May 20 at 8 a.m. at the CAU Panther Stadium.

“His brand of conscientious leadership is having a direct impact on the lives of thousands of Atlanta citizens, as well as citizens throughout the nation,” French, Jr. continued.

Womack joined the Southern Company in 1988 and has since held several leadership positions. He previously held the position of chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.

Before entering the energy sector, Womack worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide for Congressman Leon E. Panetta.

Womack is a well known business and community leader. He has chaired or served as a member of the boards of the following:

Atlanta Convention of Visitors Bureau

The Atlanta Sports Council

Communities in Schools of Georgia

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Essential Utilities, Inc.

Georgia Ports Authority

Invesco Ltd.

Womack holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University, a master’s degree from The American University, and he completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2001. He is presently pursuing a doctoral degree in political science at CAU.

“As our emerging scholars prepare to take their place in the world, they can look to Womack as a role model for how to succeed in their respective fields while using their CAU education to be engaged civic servants in pursuit of uplifting their communities,” said French Jr.

