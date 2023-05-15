A Google Map image of the shuttered “Disco” Kroger on Piedmont Road in Buckhead. The store will be replaced by a Publix grocery store.

A Publix grocery store will replace the “Disco” Kroger as part of a revamping of an aging Buckhead shopping center on Piedmont Road. Kroger closed the iconic Buckhead store in December after nearly 50 years.

Regency Centers, owner of the 1970s-era shopping center at 3330 Piedmont Road, is redeveloping the roughly 10-acre site to bring in new retail and restaurants over the next two years.

Razing “Disco” Kroger is part of the plan with construction of the new 55,000-square-foot Publix expected to start in July and be completed by September 2024.

The shopping center, known as Piedmont Peachtree Crossing, is also being rebranded as Buckhead Landing.

The site plan for Buckhead Landing at 3330 Piedmont Road. A new Publix will be built in the block labeled “confidential.” (Regency Centers)

“Disco” Kroger got its nickname because it was located in the same shopping center as The Limelight, Atlanta’s answer to Studio 54. The grocery store became a haven for late-night partiers seeking food and drink after long nights of dancing and debauchery.

The nightclub closed in 1987, but the Kroger nickname lived on thanks to a mirrorball that hung in the store’s entrance and a giant mural painted outside featuring John Travolta in his classic “Saturday Night Fever” dance pose.

An illustration from the Buckhead Landing marketing brochure by Regency Centers.