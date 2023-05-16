This culvert is covered with debris with the undermined road above near the Whitewater entrance for East Palisades at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. (CRNRA/Facebook)

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (NRA) announced that it will reopen the Whitewater entrance of East Palisades on Wednesday, May 17.

The entrance road was closed in January due to safety concerns caused by erosion. Park Superintendent Ann Honious reported that storm damage had undercut the road, leading to its closure for vehicular access.

A temporary repair enabled the reopening of access to the park as long-term options are considered. Honious said the entrance may have to be closed again in the future if there is more damage.

Whitewater had almost 43,000 vehicles visiting in 2022, helping to make it one of the most popular entrances to the national park.

Repairs have also been made to the step-down ramp at Powers Island with reopening expected by Memorial Day. The new river access for tubers, rafters, and boaters was funded using park entrance fees.

“We are excited to start the season by re-opening these important access points and offering visitors an improved step-down ramp paid for with the funds that visitors pay,” Honious said. “Nantahala Outdoor Company, our concessionaire, will begin rentals, with full-time operations starting Memorial Day weekend.”

The step down landing at Powers Ferry.