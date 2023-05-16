A rendering of one of the affordable homes to be built on the Westside by City of Refuge and GROWTH by NCRC.

City of Refuge is teaming up with GROWTH by NCRC to launch the construction of a new affordable housing project in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhood.

The new development will consist of five, single-family houses on separate lots, located along Burbank Drive NW.

According to a release, the houses are meant to increase the number of reasonably priced for-sale housing options for legacy residents in one of the city’s most rapidly developing neighborhoods.

“Through our shared belief that housing is a right, we are proud to work alongside the team at GROWTH by NCRC to preserve affordable options in our Westside community and help give the gift of homeownership to those who deserve a place to call their own,” said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge.

“Lack of affordability is not unique to Atlanta’s Westside, but it stands to have an outsized impact on a community that is trying to keep afloat as economic challenges continue to put pressure on home prices. With our investment in affordable housing, we hope to be a catalyst for even more high-quality, affordable developments in the area that provide some much-needed breathing room for residents.”

The newly-announced Westside development will be the third affordable housing project to be erected by City of Refuge.

The nonprofit previously constructed its first affordable rental community called “The 1300” in summer 2020, along with recently transforming a former hotel into a 31-unit community for men in Atlanta’s Westside back in March of this year.

This latest project is the first collaborative development between City of Refuge and GROWTH by NCRC.

GROWTH is an initiative established by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) to provide pathways to homeownership for low-to-moderate-income families and/or in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods, according to a release.

City of Refuge and GROWTH by NCRC officials at the groundbreaking for the affordable homes project. Credit: Supplied photo

The homes in Atlanta’s Westside are part of the initiative’s mission to build 1,000 residences — 30% of which are permanently affordable — in low-to-moderate income communities around the city.

“I’m delighted that we are able to assist the City of Refuge in its very significant mission by building five homes that we know will be put to great use in providing homeownership to the dedicated individuals and staff who serve them,” said Ed Gorman, Chief of Community Development at NCRC.

For more information about City of Refuge, visit cityofrefugeatl.org.