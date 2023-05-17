Leadership Perimeter honored its 34 adult members of the Class of 2023. (Leadership Perimeter)

Leadership Perimeter honored the 34 graduates of the adult Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023 at a graduation ceremony on May 11 at Temple Sinai.

The graduates completed an immersive nine-month community leadership development program, according to a press release.

“We are so proud of this great class and their enthusiasm to be more civically engaged leaders. This is the supportive culture we’ve set out to create within our communities and we’re excited to see their impact,” Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said in the release.

Youth Leadership Sandy Springs (YLSS), a program of Leadership Perimeter begun in 2011, celebrated the graduation of 39 students from 10 area high schools at the program’s closing retreat and ceremony in March.

“We are thrilled to recognize our students who completed our seven-month experiential program designed to cultivate their leadership skills and see first-hand how government, environmental groups, social service agencies, public safety, and businesses come together to shape a community,” YLSS Program Director Lori Peljovich said.

Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023 graduates:

Lauri Barrett – Community Volunteer

Charnaye Bosley – Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital



Sherry Collins – Community Volunteer

Cameron Darweesh – Community Assistance Center

Michelle Day – Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta

Gail Early Jokerst – Brightside Works, LL

Jennifer Emery – City of Sandy Springs

Maite Fuertes – Los Niños Primero

Shanti Gangadharan – HealthStream

Candice Giardino – Arrow Exterminators

Sequoia Hanneman – Genpact

Eric Hollinhead – Fulton County Schools

Kacy Homans – HP, Inc.

Imani Isaac – Sandy Springs Fire Department

Scott Levy – Sandy Springs Police Department

Rashida Liddell – DIRECTV, LLC

Ryan Love – Created With Love Events LLC

Matt Neylon – The Mount Vernon School

Brian Patterson – North Springs Charter High School



John Runningen – Commenda Capital, LLC



Crystal Seymore – Kaiser Permanente



Marc Sonenshine – Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates



Justin Sparano – Northside Hospital



Kevin Stone – Burr & Forman



Kyle Sweeney – Sandy Springs Fire Department



Ben Taube – Bank of America



Linda Trickey – IHG



George Tucker – Campbell-Stone North Apartments



Nancy Votta – Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists



Matt Weiss – Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP



Chris Zorn – Emory Winship Cancer Institute

Ten area high schools were represented in the Youth Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023. (Leadership Perimeter)

2023 Youth Leadership Sandy Springs Graduates:

Pace – Langston Baptiste and Ronak Lalaji.

North Springs – Reagan Barrett, Megan Dollinger, Nicole Katz, Taylor Katz, Jessica Lewis, Brennan Malone, Owen Olson, Ethan Vayle, Rachel Winner and Ryan Zaparaniuk.

Riverwood – Anusha Battacharya, Dana Cohn, Julian Corbin, Isaac Courts, Karuna Damle, Harper Davidson, Stephen Garrett, Samara Harber, Libby Keen, Parker Plummer, Kiran Procter, Andi Rubenstein and Elli Russotto.

Mount Vernon – Audrey Brown, Cole Carroll, Parker Groch, Karoline Lundstrom, Anna McWard and Audrey Thompson.

Holy Innocents – Mason Core, Chris McDonald and Charles Mooney.

Howard – Truman Gephardt

Weber – Zachary Goldstein

Chamblee – Siena Lizcano

Walker – Caitline Maroney

Marist – Elizabeth McCall