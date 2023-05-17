Leadership Perimeter honored the 34 graduates of the adult Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023 at a graduation ceremony on May 11 at Temple Sinai.
The graduates completed an immersive nine-month community leadership development program, according to a press release.
“We are so proud of this great class and their enthusiasm to be more civically engaged leaders. This is the supportive culture we’ve set out to create within our communities and we’re excited to see their impact,” Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said in the release.
Youth Leadership Sandy Springs (YLSS), a program of Leadership Perimeter begun in 2011, celebrated the graduation of 39 students from 10 area high schools at the program’s closing retreat and ceremony in March.
“We are thrilled to recognize our students who completed our seven-month experiential program designed to cultivate their leadership skills and see first-hand how government, environmental groups, social service agencies, public safety, and businesses come together to shape a community,” YLSS Program Director Lori Peljovich said.
Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023 graduates:
Lauri Barrett – Community Volunteer
Charnaye Bosley – Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital
Sherry Collins – Community Volunteer
Cameron Darweesh – Community Assistance Center
Michelle Day – Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
Gail Early Jokerst – Brightside Works, LL
Jennifer Emery – City of Sandy Springs
Maite Fuertes – Los Niños Primero
Shanti Gangadharan – HealthStream
Candice Giardino – Arrow Exterminators
Sequoia Hanneman – Genpact
Eric Hollinhead – Fulton County Schools
Kacy Homans – HP, Inc.
Imani Isaac – Sandy Springs Fire Department
Scott Levy – Sandy Springs Police Department
Rashida Liddell – DIRECTV, LLC
Ryan Love – Created With Love Events LLC
Matt Neylon – The Mount Vernon School
Brian Patterson – North Springs Charter High School
John Runningen – Commenda Capital, LLC
Crystal Seymore – Kaiser Permanente
Marc Sonenshine – Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
Justin Sparano – Northside Hospital
Kevin Stone – Burr & Forman
Kyle Sweeney – Sandy Springs Fire Department
Ben Taube – Bank of America
Linda Trickey – IHG
George Tucker – Campbell-Stone North Apartments
Nancy Votta – Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists
Matt Weiss – Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP
Chris Zorn – Emory Winship Cancer Institute
2023 Youth Leadership Sandy Springs Graduates:
Pace – Langston Baptiste and Ronak Lalaji.
North Springs – Reagan Barrett, Megan Dollinger, Nicole Katz, Taylor Katz, Jessica Lewis, Brennan Malone, Owen Olson, Ethan Vayle, Rachel Winner and Ryan Zaparaniuk.
Riverwood – Anusha Battacharya, Dana Cohn, Julian Corbin, Isaac Courts, Karuna Damle, Harper Davidson, Stephen Garrett, Samara Harber, Libby Keen, Parker Plummer, Kiran Procter, Andi Rubenstein and Elli Russotto.
Mount Vernon – Audrey Brown, Cole Carroll, Parker Groch, Karoline Lundstrom, Anna McWard and Audrey Thompson.
Holy Innocents – Mason Core, Chris McDonald and Charles Mooney.
Howard – Truman Gephardt
Weber – Zachary Goldstein
Chamblee – Siena Lizcano
Walker – Caitline Maroney
Marist – Elizabeth McCall