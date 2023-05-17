A suspect is in custody following a Wednesday afternoon shooting that led to a five-hour standoff in West Midtown.

According to the Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded to a person shot call at 930 Howell Mill Road around 12:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The male was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred outside the leasing office of The Brady apartments after some kind of interaction between the suspect and victim.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the case and determined he was inside an apartment in the building. APD’s SWAT team responded to the scene along with negotiators, who made contact with the suspect and talked him surrending.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.