Chantelle Rytter, creator and host of the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade, led the evening’s procession. (Photo by The Sintoses/Atlanta BeltLine)

The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns to the Westside Trail on Saturday, May 20.

More than 15,000 participated in last year’s parade on the Westside and if the weather holds – there’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday – that number could be equaled or bettered.

The community is invited to make their own lanterns or glowing puppets and join the mile-long parade, which will be led by its founder Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of Grateful Gluttons.

Five marching bands will accompany the Krewe and the parade this year: Atlanta Drum Academy, Black Sheep Ensemble, Seed & Feed Marching Abominables, Atlanta Freedom Band, and Wasted Potential Brass Band.

The Westside Trail parade route runs from Adair Park I to Lee + White. The parade will wrap around the buildings at Best End Brewing. Bleacher seating will be available facing White Street to view the parade as it enters Lee + White. A downloadable map of the parade route is available at art.beltline.org/events/lantern-parade/.

Participants should plan to line up at 7:45 p.m. with their lantern behind their favorite band on Catherine Street and Mayland Avenue. The parade will step off at 8:45 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, an official after-party will be held at Lee + White. The parade finale at the Food Hall parking lot is an ideal chance to interact with the Krewe’s giant puppets at the all-band-puppet jam!

Parking is limited in the adjacent neighborhood around the Westside Trail route, so participants are encouraged to take MARTA to West End station, use rideshare, or bike to the parade.

Participants must have a lantern to walk in the parade. No bikes or pets will be allowed in the parade.